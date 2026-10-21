St. John’s Council approves new apartments despite neighbourhood safety concerns

News October 21st, 2026

St. John’s City Council has voted 6-5 in favour of a rezoning application that will allow two new three-storey apartment buildings to be developed on 18 Mount Cashel Road.

The application, submitted by KMK Capital Holdings ULC, seeks to rezone the land at 18 Mount Cashel Road from the Residential 2 Cluster Zone to the Apartment 1 Zone to allow for the development.

While the project has received council approval, some neighbourhood residents are raising concerns about the potential impact on their residential street, particularly when it comes to increased traffic and safety.

Residents are worried that additional vehicles travelling along Mount Cashel Road could create safety concerns in the neighbourhood.