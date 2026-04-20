St. John’s City Council to vote on use of parklets

News April 20th, 2026

St. John’s City Council is expected to approve the use of parklets – or outdoor seating and business spaces in lieu of parking on city land in parts of downtown and Churchill Square for the next three years, this coming week. The city received an application to allow parklets on city-owned land to begin the Friday of the Victoria Day long weekend in May and run until the last day in October.

The dates would be effective for this year, 2027 and 2028. The parklets are located along parking spaces, sidewalks and laneways, and have been proven to be valuable additions for both businesses and customers. With no submissions received to dispute the request, council is expected to approve the application in Tuesday’s council meeting.