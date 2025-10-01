St. John’s changes election date amid postal disruption

News, Politics October 1st, 2025

The City of St. John’s has changed its election date in response to the ongoing postal strike.

The City worked with CUPW and Canada Post to retrieve vote-by-mail kits that are currently being held at facilities. Despite that, there may still be ballots held within the postal system. The City can confirm that approximately 16,000 vote-by-mail kits were returned through the mail or secure drop boxes. This represents approximately 50 percent of what was returned during the previous general election.

To ensure residents have sufficient time and access to vote, the municipal election, originally scheduled for October 2, will now take place on October 8.

A new online Ballot Status Look-Up will be launched in the coming days, allowing residents to verify if their mailed ballot has been received by the City. Residents may also contact 311 or 709-754-CITY (2489) or email access@stjohns.ca for assistance once the portal is live.

Voters who have confirmed their ballot has not been received by the City have two options to cast their vote. They may vote in-person on October 8 at their designated Voting Centre in their ward between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. or request a replacement ballot in advance of Election Day by calling 311 or 709-754-CITY (2489) or emailing election@stjohns.ca. Kits must be picked up at City Hall by October 7. Election staff will let you know when your kit is ready to be picked up.