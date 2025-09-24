NEWS

News

St. John’s accepting submissions to Art Procurement Program

News

The City of St. John’s is now accepting submissions to the Art Procurement Program.

Both individual visual artists and commercial galleries are invited to submit their artwork for an opportunity to be purchased and included in the City’s Civic Art Collection.

The collection is displayed in City Hall and other municipal buildings.

The total budget for this year is $20,000. All submissions must be sent via email to arts@stjohns.ca and received no later than 4 p.m. on Friday, October 31. More details, including the submission form, are available at StJohns.ca/Public-Art.

Related Articles

Woman facing several charges after being intoxicated in center city area of St. John’s
Read more
Woman arrested for pointing a firearm in downtown St. John’s
Read more
Cruise ship visiting St. John’s today
Read more
Road closure on Water Street in St. John’s on Saturday
Read more
Upgrading starts today on Major’s Path
Read more
St. John’s to host 2025 Toyota National Championships
Read more
Back to top