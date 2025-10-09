St. John’s accepting applications for Grant Programs

News October 9th, 2025

The City of St. John’s is now accepting applications for grant programs.

The grant programs provide financial assistance annually to organizations and individuals whose applications align with the City’s strategic directions.

Grants are available in the form of Community Grants, Community Organizations, Sporting Organizations, Special Events and Festivals, Arts Organizations, and Individual Artists.

There are also Capital Grants to support non-profit groups and organizations seeking financial assistance for the construction, expansion or renovation of a facility.

A maximum contribution of 50 per cent of the capital costs of a project may be covered. This 50 per cent shall include all forms of City assistance, including grants and in-kind services.

The deadline to submit applications and required documents is 4:00 p.m. on Friday, November 28.