Silver Linings: St. Anthony resident captures close-up polar bear footage

News April 27th, 2026

Seeing a polar bear in the wild is a rare, exhilarating, and sometimes terrifying experience. That is exactly what one woman on the Northern Peninsula witnessed over the weekend.

With a shaky voice and trembling hands, Kristie Hurley captured remarkable footage of a polar bear passing through her parents’ property in her hometown of St. Anthony.

Polar bear sightings are not unusual this time of year along the Northern Peninsula and in coastal communities of Labrador, as the animals search for food. Hurley said a friend had warned her the bear was heading toward her home on Sunday, prompting her to monitor the property’s security cameras closely. While watching, she noticed movement in the trees that seemed unusual, leading her to rush upstairs, where she was able to capture video of what she described as a very large bear.

Hurley noted she felt safe filming the animal from inside the home but recognizes the risks polar bears can pose. Around the same time last year, the Department of Fisheries, Forestry and Agriculture issued a public advisory reminding residents to keep a safe distance from polar bears and never approach them. People are also encouraged to remain calm if they encounter one, giving the animal space and a clear path to leave the area.