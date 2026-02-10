Special Delivery: Bay Roberts Fire Rescue help deliver baby

News February 10th, 2026

Bay Roberts Fire Rescue is celebrating a first for their department after a team responded to a medical call of a woman in active labour.

Photo Courtesy: Bay Roberts Fire Rescue

In the early morning hours of January 14, firefighters were dispatched to assist a 22-year-old woman in active labour as emergency medical services were initially out of the area.

EMS then arrived on scene, and working together, both crews provided care as they welcomed baby Snow into the world.

In recognition of their teamwork and dedication, all emergency medical services and fire personnel on this call were presented with the Stork Award.

This was a first for Bay Roberts Fire Rescue, and they called it a historic moment in their department’s story.