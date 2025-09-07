NEWS

Bayview residents asked to evacuate as fire burns near Sexton Lumber in Lethbridge

Clarenville RCMP are responding to a fire near Route 233 near Sexton Lumber in Lethbridge.

Residents in the Bayview Road area are asked to immediately evacuate. Police and Ground Search and Rescue are in the area to inform and assist. Route 233 is impassible in both directions to all traffic.

Police are asking residents to please follow all directions from first responders.

The local fire department and the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and Agriculture are also responding. Updates will be provided as they become available.

