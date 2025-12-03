Some NL Health Services clinics impacted by weather

Health, News December 3rd, 2025

Newfoundland and Labrador (NL) Health Services advises the public of the following service changes due to adverse weather today (Wednesday, December 3, 2025):

T he community walk-in clinic located at 50 Mundy Pond Road in St. John’s is closed for the remainder of the day.

in St. John’s is closed for the remainder of the day. Doorways services in the Bonavista, Carbonear and Clarenville areas are offered virtually for the remainder of the day. Virtual appointments can be arranged by calling: Bonavista: 709-468-5318 Carbonear: 709-945 6513 Clarenville: 709-466-5700

NL Health Services advises patients and clients to check with their health-care provider’s office to confirm that their appointment is going ahead, and reminds patients and clients that there may be delays. Individuals travelling long distances are encouraged to call ahead to make sure their appointments are not impacted by the weather.

NL Health Services also reminds individuals that if they are not able to present for a scheduled appointment to notify the respective health-care area(s). General contact information is available at: https://nlhealthservices.ca/contact-us/phone-directory/.