Some central area forest access roads to close during spring thaw period
Effective Tuesday, April 21, several forest access roads in the Point Leamington, Botwood, Lewisporte, Glenwood, Birchy Bay, Gander Bay, Gambo and Glovertown areas of Central Newfoundland will be temporarily closed to vehicular traffic until further notice. Signage will be posted at gates leading to closed roads.
Temporary closures are required at this time of year to protect forest access roads from damage during the spring thawing period. Roads will remain accessible for snowmobile and all-terrain vehicle use.
Roads scheduled for temporary closure include:
- Salmon Pond Access Road
- Birchy Bay Access Road
- Clarke’s Head Access Road
- Otter Pond Access Road
- Shipbuilder’s Pond Access Road
- Stoneville Access Road
- Osmonton Arm Access Road
- Diver Pond Access Road
- Southern Lake Access Road
- Wings Point Access Road
- Neil’s Brook Access Road
- Rod and Gun Club Access Road
- Island Pond Access Road
- Second Pond Access Road
- Celies Cove Access Road
- Mint Brook Forest Access Road
- Drover’s Ridge Forest Access Road
- Northwest Pond Forest Access Road
- Weir’s Pond Forest Access Road
- Kinden’s Ridge Forest Access Road
For further information regarding forest access road closures, contact the Lewisporte Forest Management Office at 709-535-2706 (for areas west of the Gander River) or the Gambo Forest Management Office at 709-674-4625 (areas east of the Gander River).