Some central area forest access roads to close during spring thaw period

News April 16th, 2026

Effective Tuesday, April 21, several forest access roads in the Point Leamington, Botwood, Lewisporte, Glenwood, Birchy Bay, Gander Bay, Gambo and Glovertown areas of Central Newfoundland will be temporarily closed to vehicular traffic until further notice. Signage will be posted at gates leading to closed roads.

Temporary closures are required at this time of year to protect forest access roads from damage during the spring thawing period. Roads will remain accessible for snowmobile and all-terrain vehicle use.

Roads scheduled for temporary closure include:

Salmon Pond Access Road

Birchy Bay Access Road

Clarke’s Head Access Road

Otter Pond Access Road

Shipbuilder’s Pond Access Road

Stoneville Access Road

Osmonton Arm Access Road

Diver Pond Access Road

Southern Lake Access Road

Wings Point Access Road

Neil’s Brook Access Road

Rod and Gun Club Access Road

Island Pond Access Road

Second Pond Access Road

Celies Cove Access Road

Mint Brook Forest Access Road

Drover’s Ridge Forest Access Road

Northwest Pond Forest Access Road

Weir’s Pond Forest Access Road

Kinden’s Ridge Forest Access Road

For further information regarding forest access road closures, contact the Lewisporte Forest Management Office at 709-535-2706 (for areas west of the Gander River) or the Gambo Forest Management Office at 709-674-4625 (areas east of the Gander River).