Single-vehicle rollover sends three people to hospital

A single-vehicle rollover on Saturday morning sent three people to hospital, their injuries believed to be minor.

Emergency crews were called to a portion of the Manuels Access Road, near Modern Paving, at about 9:50 a.m. on Saturday morning. The driver of an eastbound sedan lost control and entered the median. The vehicle then rolled over, coming to rest on its wheels in the westbound lanes of the highway, spreading dirt and debris across the roadway

All three occupants of the car, including two youth, were assessed by paramedics and taken to hospital as a precaution. Their injuries were believed to be minor in nature.

Traffic was slowed in both directions as the scene was cleared.

Three people were taken to hospital following a rollover on Route 2 on Saturday morning. (Earl Noble / NTV News)