Single-vehicle mishap sees SUV go down embankment, no injuries to driver
The driver of an SUV that rolled over an embankment in downtown St. John’s on Saturday evening suffered no reported injuries.
The mishap happened on Southside Road, just west of Blackhead Road, shortly before 7:00 p.m.. Reports from the scene indicate the driver of an SUV was attempting to turn around in the roadway when they misjudged the location of the shoulder. The vehicle rolled over a steep embankment, coming to rest on its side against some trees.
The driver was helped from the vehicle by passers-by before emergency personnel arrived. They were assessed by paramedics, but were uninjured.