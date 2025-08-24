Single-vehicle mishap sees SUV go down embankment, no injuries to driver

News August 23rd, 2025

The driver of an SUV that rolled over an embankment in downtown St. John’s on Saturday evening suffered no reported injuries.

The mishap happened on Southside Road, just west of Blackhead Road, shortly before 7:00 p.m.. Reports from the scene indicate the driver of an SUV was attempting to turn around in the roadway when they misjudged the location of the shoulder. The vehicle rolled over a steep embankment, coming to rest on its side against some trees.

The driver was helped from the vehicle by passers-by before emergency personnel arrived. They were assessed by paramedics, but were uninjured.

Video from the scene of a single-vehicle rollover in downtown St. John’s on Saturday evening.

SJRFD firefighters Kieran Burke and Karen Greeley attempt to retrieve some personal belongings from a vehicle following a rollover in downtown St. John's (Earl Noble / NTV News) No one was injured after this SUV rolled over an embankment on Sunday evening. (Earl Noble / NTV News)