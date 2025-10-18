Single-vehicle crash snaps utility pole, sends at least one to hospital

News October 18th, 2025

At least one person was taken to hospital following a single-vehicle crash on Portugal Cove Road on Friday night.

Shortly before 9:30 p.m. emergency crews were called to a section of Portugal Cove Road, near Windsor Lane, following the crash. The driver of an eastbound vehicle left the road, crashing into a utility pole. The force of the crash snapped the pole and caused extensive damage to the vehicle. With the pole toppled, police were forced to close Portugal Cove Road between Airport Heights Drive and Tilt House Bakery, as wires lay across the roadway.

Paramedics assessed both occupants of the car, taking at least one to hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

Personnel with Newfoundland Power were called to deal with the downed wires and utility pole. The road remained closed until the scene could be cleared.

A portion of Portugal Cove Road was closed following a single-vehicle crash on Friday night. (Earl Noble / NTV News)

