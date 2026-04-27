Sheshatshiu RCMP seizes vehicle and arrests impaired driver

Justice, News April 27th, 2026

Sheshatshiu RCMP arrested a 26-year-old woman and seized her vehicle after she was found operating while impaired on Friday night.

On April 24, shortly after 9:00 p.m., officers in Sheshatshiu were alerted to a possible impaired driver on Messek Street. Police quickly located the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop.

The driver failed a roadside breath test and was arrested for impaired operation. She was transported to the local RCMP detachment where she provided further breath samples that were nearly two times the legal limit.

The woman was released from custody and will appear in court in July 2026 to face charges of impaired driving. Her driver’s license was suspended and the vehicle she was driving was seized by police.