Sheshatshiu RCMP seeking public’s help to locate missing person Etienne Pone

Justice, News May 1st, 2026

Sheshatshiu RCMP is seeking the public’s assistance in locating 25-year-old Etienne Pone.

Etienne’s family last heard from him Tuesday, April 30 around 10:00 p.m. He was last seen traveling on foot on Route 520 outside of Sheshatshiu, wearing a black jacket and jeans, brown shoes and a hat, and carrying a red backpack.

Police and loved ones are concerned for his well-being, and would like to speak with him as soon as possible.