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Sheshatshiu RCMP seeking public’s help to locate missing person Etienne Pone

Justice, News

Sheshatshiu RCMP is seeking the public’s assistance in locating 25-year-old Etienne Pone. 

Etienne’s family last heard from him Tuesday, April 30 around 10:00 p.m. He was last seen traveling on foot on Route 520 outside of Sheshatshiu, wearing a black jacket and jeans, brown shoes and a hat, and carrying a red backpack.  

Police and loved ones are concerned for his well-being, and would like to speak with him as soon as possible.

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