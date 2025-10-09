NEWS

News

Shelter-in-place order lifted for Livingstone area in downtown St. John’s

News

The shelter-in-place order has now been lifted. Police say they will remain in the area to continue the investigation.

Earlier:

A shelter-in-place order has been issued for the area that encompasses Lemarchant Road, Lime Street, Livingstone Street, and Barters Hill. This includes Cabot Street, Barters Hill Place, and Stephen Place.

There is an increased police presence in this area.

Residents are asked to remain indoors, with windows and doors closed and locked.

Police are asking residents not share any information or photos of police in the area on social media.

Updates will be provided as they become available.

Related Articles

St. John’s now accepting submissions for Art Procurement Program
Read more
Police investigating break, enter and theft at Stephenville Crossing 50+ Club
Read more
Outbreak of Salmonella infections linked to various brands of pistachio products
Read more
Temporary ramp closures on the Cloverleaf Overpass this week
Read more
Communities damaged by wildfire host emotional town hall
Read more
Police investigating break, enter and theft at Stephenville Crossing 50+ Club
Read more
Back to top