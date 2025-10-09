Shelter-in-place order lifted for Livingstone area in downtown St. John’s

News October 9th, 2025

The shelter-in-place order has now been lifted. Police say they will remain in the area to continue the investigation.

Earlier:

A shelter-in-place order has been issued for the area that encompasses Lemarchant Road, Lime Street, Livingstone Street, and Barters Hill. This includes Cabot Street, Barters Hill Place, and Stephen Place.

There is an increased police presence in this area.

Residents are asked to remain indoors, with windows and doors closed and locked.

Police are asking residents not share any information or photos of police in the area on social media.

Updates will be provided as they become available.