Several events planned for National Day for Truth and Reconciliation in St. John’s

The City of St. John’s and First Light St. John’s Friendship Centre will be observing the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation today.

There will be a range of activities organized by First Light to honour Survivors of residential schools, remember the children who never came home, and support the continued journey of reconciliation.

There will be an Indigenous Cultural Diversity Training virtual session at 11:00 a.m. This session is open to all, but registration is required.

From 2:00 to 3:00 p.m., there will be a Rally for Reconciliation at the Confederation Building. All are welcome, and participants are asked to wear orange, bring drums, and join in song. 

City Hall will be illuminated orange on tonight, in recognition of National Truth and Reconciliation Day.

Most offices in St. John’s will be closed on Tuesday.

