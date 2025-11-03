Justice

Serial rapist Sofyan Boalag dies in Ontario prison; Correctional Service Canada promises review

Serial rapist Sofyan Boalag has died in custody in Ontario.

Boalag was serving time in prison after he was found guilty of sexually assaulting two women and a 15-year-old girl in Newfoundland during the summer and fall of 2012. 

Correctional Service Canada issued the following statement:

“On November 1, 2025, Sofyan Boalag, an inmate from Bath Institution, died while in our custody.

“At the time of death, the inmate was 46 years old and had been serving an indeterminate sentence, since November 9, 2017. The inmate’s next of kin have been notified.

“As in all cases involving the death of an inmate, the Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) will review the circumstances. CSC policy requires that the police and the coroner be notified.”

