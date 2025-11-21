NEWS

News

Seniors’ Advocate urges public to remember older adults this holiday season

News

As the holiday season fast approaches and gift donations ramp up across the province, Newfoundland and Labrador’s Seniors’ Advocate is reminding the public not to overlook older adults who may also need support this time of year.

The Advocate says many seniors in the province face loneliness, financial strain, and challenges accessing basic necessities, particularly during the winter months. She’s encouraging residents to check in on older neighbours, support local seniors’ programs, or consider adding practical items for seniors to their holiday donations.

A small gesture, she notes, can make a meaningful difference for some of the most vulnerable people in our communities.

