Security on site Friday as Harbourview Apartments ordered to close over health and safety concerns

News October 9th, 2026

Harbourview Apartments, a downtown St. John’s apartment building that has been the subject of numerous complaints and police investigations, has been ordered to close over health and safety concerns.

Mayor Danny Breen says conditions in the building had deteriorated to the point that city inspectors determined it was no longer safe for occupants. Residents were given 24 hours notice to vacate, with the building expected to be emptied Friday.

The city has brought together Newfoundland and Labrador Housing, shelter operators, community organizations and property management to help relocate those affected. It is unclear exactly how many people were living in the building, although around 10 people were reportedly paying rent and estimates suggest upwards of 50 people may have been staying there.

Breen says the building’s owners and property managers intend to begin work to address deficiencies and bring the property back up to code, although significant upgrades will be required.

Doug Pawson with End Homeless St. John’s says the closure is not surprising, noting concerns about both the building’s condition and criminal activity. However, he warns that displacing residents could create further challenges, particularly for vulnerable people who may have nowhere else to go.

Pawson says the closure will not resolve the underlying issues of homelessness and housing insecurity, with shelters under pressure and affordable housing difficult to access.