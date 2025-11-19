Search and rescue training to begin Thursday in Conception Bay South
The Conception Bay South Fire Department will be conducting cross-training operations with Cougar Search and Rescue from Thursday, November 20 to Saturday, November 22.
Residents may notice increased activity on the ground and in the air during these training exercises.
Low-flying aircraft may be observed. All activities are planned, monitored, and part of scheduled training designed to strengthen emergency response coordination between the agencies.