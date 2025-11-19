Salvation Army to launch annual Christmas Kettle Campaign on Thursday

News November 19th, 2025

On Thursday, November 20, The Salvation Army will kick off the holiday season at its annual Hope in the City Breakfast, where it will also officially launch the 2025 Christmas Kettle Campaign.

Funds raised through the breakfast and kettle campaign will support vital programs addressing food insecurity, housing support, and other essential services for individuals and families in Newfoundland and Labrador.

The Christmas Kettle Campaign will launch during the event with Premier Tony Wakeham, Mayor Danny Breen, and Executive Director of The Salvation Army Housing & Community Services, Carolyn Reid, who will join Salvation Army leaders in placing the first donation of the season.

Funds collected at kettles across the region will support programs providing warmth, food, and hope throughout the Christmas season and beyond.