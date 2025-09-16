Rum, Stories, and Newfoundland Spirit: Author Jeff Peddle Brings His First Book Home to NL

News September 16th, 2025

Newfoundland-born author Jeff Peddle is raising a glass to celebrate the release of his debut book, ‘Rum 101 for Dummies Like Me: From George Street to the Caribbean, 600 Bottles Later.’

Part memoir, part travelogue, and part guide, the book blends humour, history, and personal storytelling. Peddle takes readers on a ‘spirited’ journey from lively rum-soaked nights on George Street in St. John’s to the distilleries of the Caribbean, with more than a few laughs along the way.

“It’s not a textbook, it’s a storybook with rum at the centre of it,” Peddle explained. “I wanted this book to feel like you were sitting down with a buddy, swapping stories over a good drink.”

Peddle, who has called Fort McMurray home for over 20 years, says his book is as much about people and culture as it is about the drink itself.

“Newfoundland has such a strong tradition around rum, from Screech-ins to kitchen parties, and I wanted to capture that spirit in these pages,” he said.

“When I started out, I knew almost nothing about rum except that I liked it. This book is for people like me—curious, eager to learn, and maybe those who like to have a laugh or two along the way.”

Peddle adds that writing the book taught him just how connected rum is to history, particularly the history of Newfoundland and Labrador

“Rum has a way of carrying history in every glass. It’s tied to trade, to culture, to celebration. That’s what fascinated me most as I dug deeper.”

Readers will have two chances to meet Jeff Peddle and pick up a signed copy of his book this week. Tonight, Monday, September 15, Peddle will be at Rabble, 201 Water Street, St. John’s, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. On Wednesday, September 17, he will appear at the Heart’s Content Centre for the Arts, 251 Main Road, Heart’s Content, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

For those who can’t make it in person, ‘Rum 101 for Dummies Like Me’ is also available on Amazon.