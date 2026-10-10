RSV vaccination clinics for seniors 75 and older to begin across the province

Health, News October 10th, 2026

Newfoundland and Labrador (NL) Health Services advises that RSV (respiratory syncytial virus) vaccination clinics for seniors 75 years and older will be available by appointment at various clinics across the province starting on Tuesday, October 13, 2026, until Sunday, October 18, 2026.

RSV is a common respiratory virus that circulates year-round and can cause serious illness in older adults. Those 75 and older are eligible to receive the RSV vaccine, which has been shown to reduce visits to the emergency department and admissions to hospital due to RSV. Those 60 years and older in congregate living settings are also eligible for the vaccine.

Unlike influenza and COVID-19 vaccines, which are recommended annually, the RSV vaccine is currently given as a single dose and provides protection for multiple years. The RSV vaccine is recommended in addition to staying up-to-date with annual influenza and COVID-19 vaccination.

Vaccine clinic appointments for adults can be booked online at TimefortheShot.ca. Appointments can also be booked by calling 1-833-951-3884.

Homebound individuals who are unable to travel can arrange a home visit by calling 1-833-951-3884.

After October 18, eligible adults can receive an appointment for an RSV vaccination through public health:

Those in the Eastern Zones can contact the adult vaccinations intake line at 1-877-752-8171.

Individuals in other zones can contact their local public health office for an appointment.

The RSV vaccine for adults is also available at any time through participating pharmacies and family physicians.

Individuals are reminded to bring a valid MCP card and wear a short-sleeved shirt to their appointment.