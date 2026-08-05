Royal St. John’s Regatta is a go; 20 races on the schedule today with the women’s and men’s finals set for this evening; NTV will have live coverage of both the men’s and women’s championship races

News August 5th, 2026

It’s off to the races. The 208th running of the Royal St. John’s Regatta is a go for today.

The announcement was made just after daylight at lakeside this morning. There are 20 races on the schedule for today, with the first race getting underway at 8:00 a.m.

Since today is a holiday in St. John’s, all city offices and facilities are closed, including all recreation facilities and community centres. Curbside waste collection will occur as normal, and Robin Hood Bay Waste Management Facility is open for commercial and residential users.

All City parking by-laws are still in effect. However, paid parking regulations will not be enforced as Regatta Day is a Shops Closing Holiday. Street cleaning operations will occur as scheduled.

The Visitor Information Centre will be open from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Public washrooms will be open at Bannerman Park, Bowring Park, Kenmount Park, Quidi Vidi Lake and Kenny’s Pond. The outdoor pool at Bannerman Park will be closed all day; however, Bowring Park pool will open at 2:45 p.m. for public swimming following the Kids of Steel Triathlon. Splash pads at Bowring Park, Bannerman Park and Kenmount Park will be open.

To facilitate the Royal St. John’s Regatta, there will be several road closures starting at 7:00 a.m. and ending 30 minutes after the last race or until the level of pedestrian activity allows safe vehicular access. There are road closures for Carnell Drive, Circular Road (Bannerman Street to Empire Avenue), Clancey Drive, Empire Avenue (Rennies Mill Road to Forest Road), Forest Road, Kenna’s Hill, King’s Bridge Road, Lake Avenue, Lakeview Avenue, Quidi Vidi Village Road, Legion Road, Pleasantville Avenue (Taylor Place to The Boulevard), The Boulevard (Access to the Legion will be permitted via East White Hills Road only), Winter Avenue, and New Cove Road (Bristol Street to King’s Bridge Road).

There will be accessible parking at the Dominion parking lot for people with a provincially-issued accessible permit.

There will be several Metrobus shuttle routes to Quidi Vidi Lake today.

NTV will have live coverage on NTV and NTV+ of the men’s and women’s championship races and medal presentations beginning at 6:25 p.m. There will also be live updates throughout the day on NTV.ca.

Team coverage includes Mark Dwyer, Amanda Mews, and Ben Cleary on the desk while Ryan Harding will be lakeside to interview the champions.

The Royal St. John’s Regatta is the oldest continuing organized sporting event in North America.