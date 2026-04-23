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Route 430 remains closed in both directions north of St. Anthony Airport following collision

News

Route 430 remains closed at this hour in both directions approximately one kilometre north of the St. Anthony Airport, following a motor vehicle collision late last night.

St. Anthony RCMP is advising that road conditions in the area are extremely poor. Travel is not recommended at this time, due to snow and freezing rain. Police are asking residents to delay road travel until conditions improve.

For more information about road conditions in the province, motorists can visit 511nl.ca or use the 511 app.

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