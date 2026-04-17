Rogues return to winning form over Power

News, Sports April 17th, 2026

The Newfoundland Rogues defeated the Port City Power 107-90 on Thursday night at the Mary Brown’s Centre. Rogues Coach Doug Partridge sees his side improve to 9-7 against Atlantic Canadian opposition while the Power fall to a division worst 4-10.

The start of the game followed a similar pattern to Wednesday’s encounter as the two sides were evenly matched through three quarters. The Rogues would be the team to capitalize in the fourth quarter this time with strong performances from Forwards Leonard Turner and Kingslee D’Silva. Dedric Boyd once again led all scorers with 24 points.

A big win for a side desperate to claim the top seed in the Atlantic Canadian division; the Rogues will look to carry this momentum into next weekend when they take on the New England Kraken.

Photo credit: Joe Chase