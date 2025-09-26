NEWS

Robbery suspect arrested after fighting police

At 8:40 p.m. on Thursday evening, the RNC responded to a robbery in the downtown area of St. John’s.

The male suspect was located in a nearby park, where officers attempted to arrest him. The suspect began to fight with police. More officers arrived, and the male was taken into custody.

The 47-year-old was taken to the St. John’s lockup and was charged with armed robbery, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, resisting arrest, and breach of probation.

