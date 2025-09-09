Roads are bare and dry across the province with good visibility

News, Traffic, Travel September 9th, 2025

There will be no access to washrooms onboard the MV Legionnaire until further notice. The MV Marine Trader is in service but off schedule. It left at 5:40 a.m. on an emergency run. The regular schedule will be picked up at 9:15 a.m. The Marine Coaster 3 will be making a crossing today at 8:30 a.m. for maintenance.

At the St. John’s International Airport, WestJet Flight 59is delayed and Air Canada Flight 697 is delayed. Flights are on time in Gander and Deer Lake.