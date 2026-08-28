Road closures tomorrow in Happy Valley-Goose Bay for utility upgrades

Nature, News August 28th, 2026

The Town of Happy Valley-Goose Bay would like to inform residents that Public Works and Water and Sewer staff will be performing utility upgrades in the area of 1-3 Valley View Drive tomorrow, August 28, 2026, starting at 9 am.

The Hamilton River Road/Valley View Intersection will be closed to traffic, and between 3-5 Valley View Drive will also be closed to traffic.

Proper signage will be in place to advise traffic of work being conducted in the area. Heavy equipment will be cleaning up the road area and adding a topping until the paving is complete. Residents are asked to respect the staff work area.

The Town of Happy Valley-Goose Bay thanks the public for their patience and apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause.