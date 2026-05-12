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Nurses’ Union support staff represented by NAPE go on strike

News

It’s not often that one union goes on strike against another union.

The Registered Nurses’ Union’s support staff, represented by NAPE, exercised their right to strike as of 9:00 a.m. this morning.

About a dozen workers were picketing on Tuesday morning outside of the Registered Nurses’ Union building on Major’s Path. There are few details at this time on what has prompted the strike action.

In a memo to its members, the RNU said during the strike, some services may take longer than usual, and we ask for your patience as we work to respond to member needs as efficiently as possible. Priority will be given to urgent labour relations matters, member representation, time-sensitive workplace issues, and essential communications.

NTV News will have more information as it becomes available.

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