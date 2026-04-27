RNC training exercise scheduled for Tuesday

News April 27th, 2026

The RNC will be conducting tactical training in the city of St. John’s tomorrow. Residents of the Rabbittown neighbourhood should not be alarmed if they see an increased police presence along Newtown Road in the area of Kelly’s Brook Park on Tuesday between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Members of the public are asked to avoid the area during this time; however, road and park access will not be restricted. Signage will be in place.

All activities in this area are planned, monitored, and a part of scheduled training designed to strengthen emergency response.