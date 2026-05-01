RNC training exercise next week in Wabush

Justice, News May 1st, 2026

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary (RNC) will be conducting tactical training in Wabush next week.

Residents should not be alarmed if they see an increased police presence in the area of the wastewater treatment building during the afternoons of Monday through Friday (May 4-May 8).

Members of the public are asked to avoid the area during this time. Signage will be in place.

All activities in this area are planned, monitored, and a part of scheduled training designed to strengthen emergency response.