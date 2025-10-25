RNC seeking public’s help to identify motorist who fled from police

News October 25th, 2025

Bay Roberts RCMP is asking the public for assistance in identifying an unknown motorist who fled from police during an attempted traffic stop.

Back in July of this year, Bay Roberts RCMP attempted to initiate a traffic stop of a vehicle with an expired registration. The driver did not comply and fled from police at a high rate of speed. Police did not pursue the driver out of concern for public safety.

The investigation to identify the driver continues and police are now seeking the public’s assistance to identify them. Two photos of the driver are attached.

Police are encouraging the driver, or anyone with information about this person’s identity, to contact the Bay Roberts RCMP at 709-786-2118.