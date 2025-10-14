RNC respond to collision in Corner Brook

News October 14th, 2025

The RNC is investigating following single-vehicle collision in Corner Brook over the weekend.

Police responded to a collision near the intersection of Montgomerie Street and Central Street around 3:30 a.m. on Sunday, Oct.12 where a vehicle left the roadway, struck a parked vehicle and then collided with a home. The parked vehicle and residence were unoccupied at the time of the collision.

Upon arrival, officers located the lone occupant trapped inside of the vehicle he was driving. With the assistance of the fire department, they were extracted and conveyed to hospital. Their injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.

The vehicle was seized from the scene as part of the ongoing investigation. Anyone with information or video footage from the area in the lead up to, or immediately following the collision is asked to call the RNC at 709-637-4100.