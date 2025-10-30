NEWS

RNC offers tips for a safe and spooktacular Halloween

With Halloween here, the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary is reminding everyone to stay safe while enjoying the spooky fun.

For trick-or-treaters, police recommend wearing bright or reflective clothing, carrying a flashlight or glow stick, and sticking to sidewalks and crosswalks. Kids are urged to travel in groups, visit only well-lit homes, and never go inside a stranger’s house or vehicle. And of course, check all treats before eating them.

For motorists, the RNC is asking drivers to slow down, especially in residential areas, and watch for increased pedestrian traffic. Drivers are also reminded to avoid distractions and never drive impaired.

For homeowners, make sure walkways are well-lit and free of hazards. The RNC suggests using LED candles instead of real flames in jack-o’-lanterns, securing pets, and handing out only individually wrapped, store-bought candy.

Anyone who sees suspicious activity is asked to contact the RNC at 709-729-8000, or call 911 if it’s an emergency.

