RNC make arrest following armed robbery

November 24th, 2025

The RNC has made an arrest following an armed robbery in St. John’s.

On Nov. 13 around 4:30 p.m., police responded to an armed robbery at a business on Queen Street in St. John’s. The suspect presented a weapon, demanded cash from an employee and fled the area. There were no injuries.

The RNC General Investigation Unit was engaged and officers arrested Ajmain Inqiyad Islam Radin on Friday, Nov. 21 on charges of armed robbery, careless use of a firearm, possession of a firearm for a dangerous purpose, pointing a firearm, using a firearm in the commission of an offence, and carrying a concealed firearm.

The 24-year-old appeared in court on Saturday.