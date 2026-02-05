Justice

RNC make arrest following armed robbery

The RNC has made an arrest following an armed robbery in St. John’s.

On Monday, around 9 a.m., police responded to an armed robbery at a service station on Topsail Road where a suspect presented a weapon, demanded cash and cigarettes from an employee and fled on foot. There were no injuries.

The RNC General Investigation Unit was engaged and officers have identified Jeffrey Earle as the man responsible. The 36-year-old was arrested last night in Cowan Heights and held to appear in court on charges of armed robbery, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and being unlawfully at large.

