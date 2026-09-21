RNC K9 unit conducting training exercises across Northeast Avalon this week

News September 21st, 2026

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary (RNC) Police Dog Services (PDS) will be conducting training exercises in various locations throughout the Northeast Avalon beginning today (Sept. 21) and ending Thursday (Sept. 24).

Members of the public should not be alarmed if they see uniformed police officers and their K9 partners within the community. Training sessions are an important part of maintaining the skills and readiness of the unit.

We kindly ask the public to avoid approaching or distracting PDS while they are training and to follow any directions provided by officers in the area.

The RNC thanks the public in advance for their co-operation and understanding.