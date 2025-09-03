RNC issues over 300 tickets this weekend

News, Traffic September 3rd, 2025

The RNC were kept busy over the Labour Day long weekend issuing over 300 tickets for traffic offences across all jurisdictions.

Enforcement focused on speeding, distracted, and impaired driving. Traffic checkpoints resulted in the detection of drivers operating without a license, those with outstanding fines, and unregistered vehicles.

Police issued a total of 334 tickets; seven vehicles were seized, and four driver’s licenses were suspended. One motorist was charged with impaired driving.

Members of the Corner Brook Region arrested one driver and one passenger in separate stops on outstanding warrants. Over 100 tickets were issued throughout the weekend, mainly for speeding.

In Labrador West, a total of 29 tickets were issued for various traffic violations.