RNC investigating collision involving dump truck

The RNC is investigating a two-vehicle collision involving a dump truck.

Police responded to Robert E. Howlett Memorial Drive also known as the Southern Shore Highway around 3:30 p.m. yesterday following reports of a head-on collision in the area of Bay Bulls Big Pond.

The 41-year-old male driver of the car was sent to hospital with what is believed to be non-life-threatening injuries. The 45-year-old male driver of the dump truck was not injured.

The highway was closed from several hours in both directions however has since re-opened.

RNC collision analysts are seeking any witnesses or video footage (CCTV, dash-camera, cell phone) from the area in the lead up to, or immediately following the collision. Anyone with information is asked to contact the RNC at 709-729-8000.

