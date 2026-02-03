RNC investigating armed robbery

Justice

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary is investigating an armed robbery in St. John’s.

On Friday, Jan. 30, around 4:45 p.m., police responded to an armed robbery at a business in Churchill Square. The suspect presented a weapon, demanded jewelry from an employee and fled the area before officers arrived. There were no injuries. The RNC is seeking the public’s help in identifying the suspect who is described as a Caucasian female who was wearing a pink face mask and black winter jacket. It is believed she fled the area in a black SUV.

The investigative team is appealing for any information or video footage from the area of Rowan Street and Pinebud Avenue on Friday between 4:20 p.m. and 4:50 p.m. Anyone with information is asked to call the RNC at 709-729-8000.

