RNC investigates fire in Frenchman’s Cove

November 28th, 2025

The RNC is investigating a residential fire in Frenchman’s Cove on Thursday evening.

Shortly after 7:00 p.m., officers responded to a fire at a property on Strickland’s Road. The fire, which had started in the shed, spread to the adjacent home. The Lark Harbour and Mount Moriah fire departments responded and extinguished the fire however, both structures were lost. All occupants of the residence were able safely exit. No injuries were reported.

This fire is not believed to be suspicious.

