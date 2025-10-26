RNC encourages residents to stay safe online

News October 26th, 2025

October is Cyber Security Awareness Month, and the RNC is reminding residents to take steps to protect themselves, their families and their businesses from cybercrime.

It is more important now than ever before to practice digital safety. Cybercriminals are increasingly using sophisticated means to exploit online users and, with the rise of artificial intelligence, it can be even more difficult to detect scams.

While cyber threats continue to evolve, there are some proactive measures you can take to protect yourself:

Do not send payments to unknown people or organizations that are seeking monetary support and immediate action.

Do not open web links from unsolicited emails or text messages.

Do not conduct any sensitive transactions, including purchases, when on a public Wi-Fi network.

Create a strong and unique password for each online account.

Set up multi-factor authentication on all accounts that allow it.

Be cautious about the information you share in online profiles and social media accounts.

· Keep systems and software up-to-date, including laptops, computers, phones, tablets, gaming systems, TVs and other smart devices.

· Install a strong, reputable anti-virus program.

To report suspicious online activity call the RNC at 709-729-8000 or use the online reporting system. Cybercrime should also be reported to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at 1-888-495-8501.