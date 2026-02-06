RNC conducting training exercise in Corner Brook

Justice, News February 6th, 2026

The RNC will be conducting training in the city of Corner Brook beginning this weekend.

Residents should not be alarmed if they see an increased police presence near Blomidon Golf and Country Club on West Valley Road during the afternoons of Sunday through Thursday, Feb. 8-12.

Members of the public are asked to avoid the area during this time. Signage will be in place.

All activities in this area are planned, monitored, and a part of scheduled training designed to strengthen emergency response.