RNC charges one of its own officers with breach of trust for accessing property in wildfire evacuation zone in August

Justice, News November 20th, 2025

The RNC has charged one of its officers with breach of trust.

The 50-year-old man is accused of using his position as a police officer to access personal property that was located in a fire evacuation zone on Aug. 21, 2025.

The officer will appear in Provincial Court at a later date on charges of breach of trust and breach of an order made under the Emergency Services Act. He has been suspended with pay subject to the outcome of court and internal disciplinary processes.