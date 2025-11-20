Justice

Justice

RNC charges one of its own officers with breach of trust for accessing property in wildfire evacuation zone in August

Justice, News

The RNC has charged one of its officers with breach of trust.

The 50-year-old man is accused of using his position as a police officer to access personal property that was located in a fire evacuation zone on Aug. 21, 2025.

The officer will appear in Provincial Court at a later date on charges of breach of trust and breach of an order made under the Emergency Services Act. He has been suspended with pay subject to the outcome of court and internal disciplinary processes.

Related Articles

UPDATE: St. John’s man appears in court to face second-degree murder charge
Read more
RNC investigating armed robbery in Goulds
Read more
Bay St. George RCMP asking for assistance locating Dakota Davies
Read more
RNC arrest 3 men at Mount Pearl gas station
Read more
Police in Bay Roberts arrest man believed responsible for multiple break-ins, thefts
Read more
ATV operator in Grand Falls-Windsor arrested for dangerous driving, evading police
Read more
Back to top