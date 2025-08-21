RNC charge two men with firearms offences

NEWS

The RNC has charged two men with firearms offences following a collision last week.

Throughout the day Thursday, Aug. 14, police received a number of reports of erratic driving and hit-and-run collisions involving a pick-up truck. The distinct features of the truck were consistent with that of a vehicle seen fleeing the scene of a shooting that occurred on Ropewalk Lane earlier that morning.

Officers located the suspect vehicle driving on Cashin Avenue around 10:15 p.m. but the vehicle did not stop. A police pursuit was initiated and terminated a few minutes later due to the risk to public safety. The pick-up truck was located nearby after crashing on Crosbie Road.

Two occupants who took off on foot have since been charged with firearms offences. Twenty-seven-year-old Dylan Walsh will appear in court today charged with:

·         Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

·         Unauthorized possession of a firearm

·         Unauthorized possession knowing it’s unauthorized

·         Unauthorized possession in a vehicle

·         Possession of a weapon contrary to prohibition order

·         Careless storage of a firearm

·         Flight from police

·         Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle

·         Two counts of failing to stop after an accident

·         Two breaches of a release order

·         One breach of possession of property obtained by crime

·         Breach of probation

Jason Anthony, 25, appeared in court yesterday on charges of:

·         Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

·         Unauthorized possession of a firearm

·         Unauthorized possession knowing it’s unauthorized

·         Unauthorized possession in a vehicle

·         Possession of a weapon contrary to prohibition order

·         Careless storage of a firearm

·         Breach of probation

The shooting investigation is ongoing with further charges anticipated.

