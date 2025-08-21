RNC charge two men with firearms offences
The RNC has charged two men with firearms offences following a collision last week.
Throughout the day Thursday, Aug. 14, police received a number of reports of erratic driving and hit-and-run collisions involving a pick-up truck. The distinct features of the truck were consistent with that of a vehicle seen fleeing the scene of a shooting that occurred on Ropewalk Lane earlier that morning.
Officers located the suspect vehicle driving on Cashin Avenue around 10:15 p.m. but the vehicle did not stop. A police pursuit was initiated and terminated a few minutes later due to the risk to public safety. The pick-up truck was located nearby after crashing on Crosbie Road.
Two occupants who took off on foot have since been charged with firearms offences. Twenty-seven-year-old Dylan Walsh will appear in court today charged with:
· Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose
· Unauthorized possession of a firearm
· Unauthorized possession knowing it’s unauthorized
· Unauthorized possession in a vehicle
· Possession of a weapon contrary to prohibition order
· Careless storage of a firearm
· Flight from police
· Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle
· Two counts of failing to stop after an accident
· Two breaches of a release order
· One breach of possession of property obtained by crime
· Breach of probation
Jason Anthony, 25, appeared in court yesterday on charges of:
· Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose
· Unauthorized possession of a firearm
· Unauthorized possession knowing it’s unauthorized
· Unauthorized possession in a vehicle
· Possession of a weapon contrary to prohibition order
· Careless storage of a firearm
· Breach of probation
The shooting investigation is ongoing with further charges anticipated.