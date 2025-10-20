RNC charge three people in ongoing murder investigation

Justice, News October 20th, 2025

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary has charged two women and one man with accessory after the fact to murder.

The three accused helped Ibrahim Hussein and Hussein Hussein evade police following the fatal shooting of a 33-year-old man on Watson Street in St. John’s on April 8. The pair were arrested at the Marine Atlantic ferry terminal in Port aux Basques on April 10, while attempting to flee the province.

The three accused range in age from 18 to 25. All three were released on conditions with future court dates.

The investigation is ongoing.