RNC arrest second male for firearms offences following Torbay incident

Local News, News October 6th, 2026

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary (RNC) has arrested a second man following an assault in Torbay.

On Oct. 1, the RNC responded to a weapons offence on Motion Drive where a female had been assaulted and received non-life-threatening injuries the day prior. A search warrant was executed at the residence and resulted in the seizure of two long guns and ammunition.

One male was arrested later that same night in Paradise, and a warrant was requested for a second male. Yesterday (Oct. 5) around 7 p.m., 26-year-old Coady Careen was taken into custody on the following offences:

Assault

Carelessly using a firearm

Possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized

Unauthorized possession of a firearm

Uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm

Uttering threats to damage property

And mischief by damaging property

He was held to appear in court today.

The RNC continues to encourage anyone who witnesses suspicious activity to report it directly to police by calling 709-729-8000. Crimes in progress should be reported by contacting 911.

To provide anonymous information on criminal activity, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or visit www.nlcrimestoppers.com.