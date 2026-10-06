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RNC arrest second male for firearms offences following Torbay incident

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The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary (RNC) has arrested a second man following an assault in Torbay.

On Oct. 1, the RNC responded to a weapons offence on Motion Drive where a female had been assaulted and received non-life-threatening injuries the day prior. A search warrant was executed at the residence and resulted in the seizure of two long guns and ammunition.

One male was arrested later that same night in Paradise, and a warrant was requested for a second male. Yesterday (Oct. 5) around 7 p.m., 26-year-old Coady Careen was taken into custody on the following offences:

  • Assault
  • Carelessly using a firearm
  • Possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized
  • Unauthorized possession of a firearm
  • Uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm
  • Uttering threats to damage property
  • And mischief by damaging property

He was held to appear in court today.

The RNC continues to encourage anyone who witnesses suspicious activity to report it directly to police by calling 709-729-8000. Crimes in progress should be reported by contacting 911.

To provide anonymous information on criminal activity, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or visit www.nlcrimestoppers.com

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