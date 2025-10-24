NEWS

RNC appealing for information from the public

The RNC is looking for help from the public as it investigates a series of traffic offences in St. John’s.

Police responded to multiple reports of erratic driving, a hit-and-run, and a two-vehicle collision, all within minutes of one another along Ruby Line Tuesday night, Oct. 21.

In the first collision, a vehicle was sideswiped while attempting to make a left-hand turn; the suspect vehicle left the scene and eventually collided with an SUV at the intersection of Main Road. There were no injuries reported in either collision.

As part of the investigation, RNC collision analysts are seeking any witnesses or video footage (CCTV, dash-camera, cell phone) of the suspect vehicle – a 2018 black Acura TLX – that was driving along Ruby Line from the intersection of Southlands Boulevard to Main Road in Goulds between 9:45 p.m. and 10:15 p.m. Tuesday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the RNC at 709-729-8000.

